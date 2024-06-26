Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 80,665 shares of company stock worth $95,114 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NRGV stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

