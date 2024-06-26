Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $974,684.20 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.15 million and $974,684.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,009,066 coins and its circulating supply is 78,008,702 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

