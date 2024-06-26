Enegra (EGX) 1-Day Volume Hits $378,536.68 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.58 or 0.00324814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and $378,536.68 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

