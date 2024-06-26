Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

