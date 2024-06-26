Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

AMGN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. 3,427,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

