Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Cut by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,875 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Element Solutions worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 362,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
