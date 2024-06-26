Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,665. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.