Edward O. Garcia Sells 986 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

