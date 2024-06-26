Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

EIX opened at $71.83 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

