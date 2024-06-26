Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.40). 625,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,223. Duke Capital has a one year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.19. The company has a market cap of £130.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,049.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUKE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

