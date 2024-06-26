DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DLK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 776,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,015. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

