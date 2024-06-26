DLK Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,726. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

