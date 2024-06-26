DLK Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

