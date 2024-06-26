Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,889. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

