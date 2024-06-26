Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944,553 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.63% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $166,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,713,156. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

