DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.44 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 12% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,591,241.5235337 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15155441 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,136,143.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.