DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -66.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,877. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

