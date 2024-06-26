Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $128.65

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.65 and last traded at $129.55, with a volume of 107430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.