Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dewhurst Group Stock Performance
Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,919.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,167.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 968.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.76).
About Dewhurst Group
