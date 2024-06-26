Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,919.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,167.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 968.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.76).

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

