Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 5.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.43. 238,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 792,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DESP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $5,980,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $4,534,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

