Desjardins Increases Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$20.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 245.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.33.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.79. 250,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.06. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

