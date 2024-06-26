Desjardins Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$40.69.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

