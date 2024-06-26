Degen (DEGEN) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $106.08 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degen has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00902128 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $22,120,603.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

