Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 1.8% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $2,200,960.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $2,200,960.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,236 shares of company stock worth $81,793,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.