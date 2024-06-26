Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $715,135.95 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $320,797.95.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $123.19. 3,962,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,345. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

