Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CULP opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
