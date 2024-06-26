CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 8,077 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.76. 3,200,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,833. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.88, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.