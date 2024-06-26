CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $632,607.06 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,833. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.