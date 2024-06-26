Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0905 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $10.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

