Critical Review: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hero Technologies and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.92 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -10.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -434.67% Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hero Technologies and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 0 3 0 2.50

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 383.06%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

