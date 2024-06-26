CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 2.1% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.43. 349,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,661,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,329,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

