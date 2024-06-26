Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

