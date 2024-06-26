Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 2.9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 4,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

