Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 776,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,707. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.