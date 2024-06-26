Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $263,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 902,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

