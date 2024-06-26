Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 155,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $493.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

