Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $253,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 3,365,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

