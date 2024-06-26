Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $745,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the quarter. NovoCure makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 38.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 981,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

