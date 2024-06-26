Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 106.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 1,427,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $603.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.