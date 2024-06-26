Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 865,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

