Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 195,406 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 145,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 744,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last ninety days.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

