Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 29,379 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,071. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.