Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $9,239,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,992,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,211,344. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

