Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $194,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $856.38. The stock had a trading volume of 308,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,802. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $522.10 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a market cap of $379.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $793.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

