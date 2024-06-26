Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.80 or 0.00011151 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $93.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

