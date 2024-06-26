Cooksen Wealth LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cooksen Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.