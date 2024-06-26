Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.28. 80,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,299. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

