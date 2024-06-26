Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 300,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

