Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
