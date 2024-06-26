Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.40-12.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.580-9.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.76-3.04 EPS.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Concentrix stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 784,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,089. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

